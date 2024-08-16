© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
How to dill with excess herbs

By Aaron Steil,
Charity NebbeNatalie Dunlap
Published August 16, 2024 at 4:00 PM CDT
Harvesting your herbs is important to avoid bolting. If you've got more than you can eat, learn how to dry and preserve your herbs this harvest. Pro tip - herb mixes make great gifts.

To further grow your gardening knowledge, sign up for our Garden Variety newsletter. And check out all the episodes of  Garden Variety, the horticulture podcast for all the things you’d like to grow or grow better.

Guests:

  • Aaron Steil, Iowa State University Extension horticulture specialist
  • Cindy Haynes, professor of horticulture at Iowa State University
Tags
Garden Variety HorticultureHort DayGardening
Aaron Steil
Aaron Steil is a Consumer Horticulture Specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. Aaron contributes his expertise to the Garden Variety podcast and newsletter and to Talk of Iowa's Horticulture Day program.
See stories by Aaron Steil
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Natalie Dunlap
Natalie Dunlap is an award-winning digital producer and writer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa. Since 2024, Dunlap has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's digital audience.
See stories by Natalie Dunlap
