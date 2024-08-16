How to dill with excess herbs
Harvesting your herbs is important to avoid bolting. If you've got more than you can eat, learn how to dry and preserve your herbs this harvest. Pro tip - herb mixes make great gifts.
Guests:
- Aaron Steil, Iowa State University Extension horticulture specialist
- Cindy Haynes, professor of horticulture at Iowa State University