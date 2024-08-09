Shrub going up on a Tuesday

Spring is a riot of blossoms and fall brings with it beautiful changes in color, but the middle of summer can be a lull — unless you've planned ahead.

Jeff Isles, professor of horticulture at ISU, talks summer blooming shrubs, hydrangea, button bush and more.

To further grow your gardening knowledge, sign up for our Garden Variety newsletter. And check out all the episodes of Garden Variety, the horticulture podcast for all the things you’d like to grow or grow better.

Guests:

