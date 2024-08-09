© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ongoing Tower Work Impacting KUNI 90.9 FM
Garden Variety, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Garden Variety

Shrub going up on a Tuesday

By Charity Nebbe,
Madeleine Willis
Published August 9, 2024 at 5:29 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Garden Variety, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Spring is a riot of blossoms and fall brings with it beautiful changes in color, but the middle of summer can be a lull — unless you've planned ahead.

Jeff Isles, professor of horticulture at ISU, talks summer blooming shrubs, hydrangea, button bush and more.

To further grow your gardening knowledge, sign up for our Garden Variety newsletter. And check out all the episodes of  Garden Variety, the horticulture podcast for all the things you’d like to grow or grow better.

Guests:

  • Jeff Iles, professor of Horticulture, Iowa State University
Tags
Garden Variety GardeningHort DayHorticulture
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Madeleine Willis
See stories by Madeleine Willis
Related Content