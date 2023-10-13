© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Garden Variety, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Garden Variety

A very prairie episode

By Charity Nebbe,
Danielle GehrCaitlin Troutman
Published October 13, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT
Garden Variety, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Big bluestem, purple coneflower, black-eyed Susans — native plants are increasingly popular in our yards and gardens.

We’re dedicating this episode of Garden Variety to tall grass prairie and native plants. Prairie and savanna biologist Pauline Drobney and horticulturist Kelly Norris offer advice on planting and maintaining native plants and grasses.

Guests:

  • Pauline Drobney, prairie and savanna biologist
  • Kelly Norris, planting designer and former director of horticulture and education at the Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden
