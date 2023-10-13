A very prairie episode
Big bluestem, purple coneflower, black-eyed Susans — native plants are increasingly popular in our yards and gardens.
We’re dedicating this episode of Garden Variety to tall grass prairie and native plants. Prairie and savanna biologist Pauline Drobney and horticulturist Kelly Norris offer advice on planting and maintaining native plants and grasses.
Guests:
- Pauline Drobney, prairie and savanna biologist
- Kelly Norris, planting designer and former director of horticulture and education at the Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden