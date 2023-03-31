© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Garden Variety

Don't let this shrub you the wrong way

By Charity Nebbe,
Aaron SteilCaitlin Troutman
Published March 31, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT
You may be green with envy when your neighbor’s flowering shrubs first burst into bloom, but with a little planning you too can be the envy of the neighborhood. Host Charity Nebbe and the one and only Aaron Steil talk spring flowering.

Guest:

  • Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture specialist, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach

To further grow your gardening knowledge, sign up for the Garden Variety newsletter. And check out all the episodes of Garden Variety, the horticulture podcast for all the things you’d like to grow or grow better.

Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Aaron Steil
Aaron Steil is a Consumer Horticulture Specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. Aaron contributes his expertise to the Garden Variety podcast and newsletter and to Talk of Iowa's Horticulture Day program.
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
