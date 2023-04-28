© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Garden Variety

Tree advice you can be-leaf in

By Aaron Steil,
Caitlin Troutman
Published April 28, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT
Happy Arbor Day!

When you plant a tree it’s important to make some responsible decisions: you have a choose a tree that will grow well in the site you’ve selected and you should definitely take stock of other trees in the neighborhood and do your best to add a little diversity — but you should also plant a tree you love! On this episode of Garden Variety, experts share advice on planting and maintaining trees.

Guests:

  • Jeff Iles, professor and chair of the Horticulture Department at Iowa State University
  • Cindy Haynes, professor of horticulture at Iowa State University

Aaron Steil
Aaron Steil is a Consumer Horticulture Specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. Aaron contributes his expertise to the Garden Variety podcast and newsletter and to Talk of Iowa's Horticulture Day program.
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
