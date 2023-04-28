Tree advice you can be-leaf in

Happy Arbor Day!

When you plant a tree it’s important to make some responsible decisions: you have a choose a tree that will grow well in the site you’ve selected and you should definitely take stock of other trees in the neighborhood and do your best to add a little diversity — but you should also plant a tree you love! On this episode of Garden Variety, experts share advice on planting and maintaining trees.

Guests:



Jeff Iles , professor and chair of the Horticulture Department at Iowa State University

professor of horticulture at Iowa State University

To further grow your gardening knowledge, sign up for the Garden Variety newsletter. And check out all the episodes of Garden Variety, the horticulture podcast for all the things you’d like to grow or grow better.

