garden-variety-podcast.png
Garden Variety

And they lived appley ever after

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin TroutmanAaron Steil
Published May 5, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT
For many apple growers, blossom time is the calm before the storm. Apple trees are vulnerable to a number of pests and diseases that may compromise the crop and the health of the tree.

Suzanne Slack is an assistant professor of horticulture at Iowa State University and an expert on these challenges. She discusses solutions, plus what to look for if someone wants a new apple tree right now.

Guests:

  • Suzanne Slack, assistant professor with ISU Department of Horticulture
Garden Variety Fruits and VegetablesGardening
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
Aaron Steil
Aaron Steil is a Consumer Horticulture Specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. Aaron contributes his expertise to the Garden Variety podcast and newsletter and to Talk of Iowa's Horticulture Day program.
