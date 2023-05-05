And they lived appley ever after
For many apple growers, blossom time is the calm before the storm. Apple trees are vulnerable to a number of pests and diseases that may compromise the crop and the health of the tree.
Suzanne Slack is an assistant professor of horticulture at Iowa State University and an expert on these challenges. She discusses solutions, plus what to look for if someone wants a new apple tree right now.
Guests:
- Suzanne Slack, assistant professor with ISU Department of Horticulture