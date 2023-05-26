Fern up the volume

Ferns are one of the most ancient members of the plant kingdom. They can also be a beautiful part of your landscape. The Director of Reiman Gardens, Ed Lyon, offers fernomenal advice for growing the plants.

Guests:

Ed Lyon, director of Reiman Gardens in Ames

Reiman Gardens is an Iowa Public Radio underwriter.

To further grow your gardening knowledge, sign up for the Garden Variety newsletter. And check out all the episodes of Garden Variety, the horticulture podcast for all the things you’d like to grow or grow better.