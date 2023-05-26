© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Garden Variety

Fern up the volume

By Charity Nebbe,
Aaron SteilCaitlin Troutman
Published May 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT
Ferns are one of the most ancient members of the plant kingdom. They can also be a beautiful part of your landscape. The Director of Reiman Gardens, Ed Lyon, offers fernomenal advice for growing the plants.

Guests:
Ed Lyon, director of Reiman Gardens in Ames

Reiman Gardens is an Iowa Public Radio underwriter.

To further grow your gardening knowledge, sign up for the Garden Variety newsletter. And check out all the episodes of Garden Variety, the horticulture podcast for all the things you’d like to grow or grow better.

Tags
Garden Variety Gardening
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Aaron Steil
Aaron Steil is a Consumer Horticulture Specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. Aaron contributes his expertise to the Garden Variety podcast and newsletter and to Talk of Iowa's Horticulture Day program.
See stories by Aaron Steil
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
