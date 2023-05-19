What's your damage?

Harvest for most fruits is still quite a ways away, but that far off harvest is affected by weather conditions, pests, diseases and care throughout the growing season.

Randall Vos is Iowa State University’s commercial fruit crop specialist. He discusses the potential impact of spring frost and how to protect your plants from disease.

Guest:



Randall Vos, Iowa State University commercial fruit crop specialist

