Garden Variety

What's your damage?

By Charity Nebbe,
Aaron SteilSamantha McIntoshCaitlin Troutman
Published May 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT
Harvest for most fruits is still quite a ways away, but that far off harvest is affected by weather conditions, pests, diseases and care throughout the growing season.

Randall Vos is Iowa State University’s commercial fruit crop specialist. He discusses the potential impact of spring frost and how to protect your plants from disease.

Guest:

  • Randall Vos, Iowa State University commercial fruit crop specialist

Garden Variety GardeningWeatherFruits and Vegetables
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Aaron Steil
Aaron Steil is a Consumer Horticulture Specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. Aaron contributes his expertise to the Garden Variety podcast and newsletter and to Talk of Iowa's Horticulture Day program.
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
