Garden Variety

Building a healthy garden from the ground up

By Charity Nebbe,
Aaron SteilKatherine Perkins
Published April 14, 2023 at 3:04 PM CDT
Good nutrition is just as important for healthy plants as it is for healthy humans and healthy soil is a garden’s best foundation. Fortunately, as a gardener, you can do a lot to build healthy soil. Charity Nebbe talks with Ajay Nair, associate professor of horticulture and chair of the graduate program in sustainable agriculture at ISU, about best practices, including crop rotation, protection and more.

Guest:

  • Ajay Nair, associate professor of horticulture, chair of the graduate program in sustainable agriculture, Iowa State University
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Aaron Steil
Aaron Steil is a Consumer Horticulture Specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. Aaron contributes his expertise to the Garden Variety podcast and newsletter and to Talk of Iowa's Horticulture Day program.
Katherine Perkins
Katherine Perkins is IPR's Program Director for News and Talk
