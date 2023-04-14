Building a healthy garden from the ground up
Good nutrition is just as important for healthy plants as it is for healthy humans and healthy soil is a garden’s best foundation. Fortunately, as a gardener, you can do a lot to build healthy soil. Charity Nebbe talks with Ajay Nair, associate professor of horticulture and chair of the graduate program in sustainable agriculture at ISU, about best practices, including crop rotation, protection and more.
Guest:
- Ajay Nair, associate professor of horticulture, chair of the graduate program in sustainable agriculture, Iowa State University