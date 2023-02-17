The window to prune is closing soon

It’s the golden rule of oak trees: prune only during the dormant season.

On this episode of Garden Variety, a plant disease diagnostician talks about why that’s so important, and talks about the horrors of Oak Wilt.

Guests:

Chelsea Harbach | Plant disease diagnostician at the plant and insect diagnostic lab with Iowa State University Extension

