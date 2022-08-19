Pining after healthy conifers

There are a lot of brown coniferous trees in Iowa this year. More than usual.

DNR forester Mark Vitosh and Iowa State University Extension horticulture specialist Aaron Steil talk with Charity about some of the challenges with growing conifers in Iowa, including weather conditions and a very common needle disease.

Guest:

Mark Vitosh, forester, Iowa Department of Natural Resources

