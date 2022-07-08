© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Garden Variety

What to do when all h*ll oaks loose

Published July 8, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT
What is wrong with my tree? That’s a question DNR Forester Mark Vitosh gets all the time.

On this episode of Garden Variety, Mark joins Charity to discuss one of the more frustrating answers he has to give: oak and hackberry tatters.

Guest

  • Mark Vitosh, Iowa DNR District Forester

To further grow your gardening knowledge, sign up for our new Garden Variety newsletter. And check out all the episodes of Garden Variety, the horticulture podcast for all the things you’d like to grow or grow better.

Tags

Garden Variety GardeningTreesHorticultureIowa DNR
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Aaron Steil
Aaron Steil is a Consumer Horticulture Specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. Aaron contributes his expertise to the Garden Variety podcast and newsletter and to Talk of Iowa's Horticulture Day program.
See stories by Aaron Steil
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
