What to do when all h*ll oaks loose

What is wrong with my tree? That’s a question DNR Forester Mark Vitosh gets all the time.

On this episode of Garden Variety, Mark joins Charity to discuss one of the more frustrating answers he has to give: oak and hackberry tatters.

Guest



Mark Vitosh, Iowa DNR District Forester



To further grow your gardening knowledge, sign up for our new Garden Variety newsletter. And check out all the episodes of Garden Variety, the horticulture podcast for all the things you’d like to grow or grow better.