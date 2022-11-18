© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Garden Variety

Branch out this winter with our forestry expert

Published November 18, 2022 at 4:00 PM CST
The leaves have fallen and snow is falling, but that doesn’t mean you need to spend all winter inside. There’s work to be done and wonder to be found in the woods.

Forestry guide Billy Beck joins this episode of Garden Variety with some ideas on how you can be a good steward and enjoy the woods in the winter.

Guests

  • Billy Beck | assistant professor, ISU Extension forestry specialist

To further grow your gardening knowledge, sign up for the Garden Variety newsletter. And check out all the episodes of Garden Variety, the horticulture podcast for all the things you’d like to grow or grow better.

Garden Variety GardeningTrees
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Aaron Steil
Aaron Steil is a Consumer Horticulture Specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. Aaron contributes his expertise to the Garden Variety podcast and newsletter and to Talk of Iowa's Horticulture Day program.
See stories by Aaron Steil
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
