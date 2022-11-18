Branch out this winter with our forestry expert

The leaves have fallen and snow is falling, but that doesn’t mean you need to spend all winter inside. There’s work to be done and wonder to be found in the woods.

Forestry guide Billy Beck joins this episode of Garden Variety with some ideas on how you can be a good steward and enjoy the woods in the winter.

Guests



Billy Beck | assistant professor, ISU Extension forestry specialist

To further grow your gardening knowledge, sign up for the Garden Variety newsletter. And check out all the episodes of Garden Variety, the horticulture podcast for all the things you’d like to grow or grow better.