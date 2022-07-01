Happy little trees

As we approach the second anniversary of the 2020 Derecho, there are a lot of newly planted trees in Iowa. Good care can help them grow strong.

On this episode of Garden Variety, Jeff Iles, the professor and chair of the Department of Horticulture at Iowa State University, offers some guidance on how to select saplings and care for newly planted trees. He’ll speak with Charity about the care and support trees need in the weeks, months and even years following planting.

Guest



Jeff Iles, professor and chair of the Department of Horticulture at Iowa State University

