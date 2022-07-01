© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Garden Variety

Happy little trees

Published July 1, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT
As we approach the second anniversary of the 2020 Derecho, there are a lot of newly planted trees in Iowa. Good care can help them grow strong.

On this episode of Garden Variety, Jeff Iles, the professor and chair of the Department of Horticulture at Iowa State University, offers some guidance on how to select saplings and care for newly planted trees. He’ll speak with Charity about the care and support trees need in the weeks, months and even years following planting.

Guest

  • Jeff Iles, professor and chair of the Department of Horticulture at Iowa State University

To further grow your gardening knowledge, sign up for our new Garden Variety newsletter. And check out all the episodes of Garden Variety, the horticulture podcast for all the things you’d like to grow or grow better.

Garden Variety TreesHorticultureGardening
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Aaron Steil
Aaron Steil is a Consumer Horticulture Specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. Aaron contributes his expertise to the Garden Variety podcast and newsletter and to Talk of Iowa's Horticulture Day program.
See stories by Aaron Steil
