Nick Loomis

Investigative Reporter, NPR's Midwest Newsroom

Expertise: Reporting, writing and producing stories on health and health care, human rights, religion, agriculture and West/Central African culture and politics

Education: Masters degree from the Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY, Bachelors degree from the University of Iowa

Favorite Iowa Destination: Effigy Mounds

Experience:

  • Recently returned to the Midwest after living and working abroad as a reporter for nearly 14 years
  • Has reported from more than 25 countries
  • Was regularly deployed by the BBC throughout West and Central Africa to report across TV, radio and digital platforms in English and French
  • Has produced several short documentary films, including one that helped to reshape drug treatment policies throughout West Africa