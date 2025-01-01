Nick Loomis

Nick LoomisInvestigative Reporter, NPR's Midwest Newsroom
Expertise: Reporting, writing and producing stories on health and health care, human rights, religion, agriculture and West/Central African culture and politics
Education: Masters degree from the Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY, Bachelors degree from the University of Iowa
Favorite Iowa Destination: Effigy Mounds
Experience:
- Recently returned to the Midwest after living and working abroad as a reporter for nearly 14 years
- Has reported from more than 25 countries
- Was regularly deployed by the BBC throughout West and Central Africa to report across TV, radio and digital platforms in English and French
- Has produced several short documentary films, including one that helped to reshape drug treatment policies throughout West Africa