"Thanks as always for the news updates; even when that news causes some major brain frying."

- Tom W. (Daily Digest)

"This is soooo good. I love the voice and it was a really fun read (even for someone who doesn't live in Iowa!)"

- Alice W. (Chatter)

"I rarely listen to IPR, but this newsletter is well worth my donation."

- David (Daily Digest)

"Very clever newsletter — thanks for sharing!"

- Elana S.(Chatter)

"I enjoy reading the newsletter each day."

- Wendi S. (Daily Digest)

"I find it very helpful and informative."

- Dave G. (Political Sense)

"Love getting the newsletter in my mailbox every day!"

- Barbara P. (Daily Digest)

"LOVE today's newsletter!"

- Amie (All Access)

"I don't often have the opportunity to read stories about camels. Thanks for that."

- Tom (Daily Digest)

"I love my IPR Daily Digest. Thank you!"

- Laura F. (Daily Digest)