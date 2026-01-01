Stay informed on news, arts and entertainment with IPR's newsletters. Sign up today to receive one of Iowa Public Radio's award-winning newsletters.
Catch up on the day in under 5 minutes with the IPR Daily Digest, and our weekend round-up, Chatter. Then, dive into the arts with the All Access music newsletter for live show alerts and a behind-the-scenes look at Iowa's music scene. Get into gardening with advice from the experts in Garden Variety. And stay up-to-date on the latest in at the Iowa Statehouse with Political Sense.
"Thanks as always for the news updates; even when that news causes some major brain frying."
- Tom W. (Daily Digest)
"This is soooo good. I love the voice and it was a really fun read (even for someone who doesn't live in Iowa!)"
- Alice W. (Chatter)
"I rarely listen to IPR, but this newsletter is well worth my donation."
- David (Daily Digest)
"Very clever newsletter — thanks for sharing!"
- Elana S.(Chatter)
"I enjoy reading the newsletter each day."
- Wendi S. (Daily Digest)
"I find it very helpful and informative."
- Dave G. (Political Sense)
"Love getting the newsletter in my mailbox every day!"
- Barbara P. (Daily Digest)
"LOVE today's newsletter!"
- Amie (All Access)
"I don't often have the opportunity to read stories about camels. Thanks for that."
- Tom (Daily Digest)
"I love my IPR Daily Digest. Thank you!"
- Laura F. (Daily Digest)
Awards + Recognition
2023 Winner: Excellence in Newsletters, Portfolio - Online Journalism Awards
2024 Silver: Newsletter, marketing/club (Garden Variety) - GardenComm Media Awards