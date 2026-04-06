Trump set to hold press conference after profanity-laced post on Iran

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President Trump is holding a press conference Monday afternoon, his first since the U.S. and Israel launched a war with Iran more than a month ago.

Monday's press conference comes days after Trump formally addressed the nation from the White House last week and said the conflict would end "shortly." He criticized other countries, though didn't name any specifically, and said it was up to others to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, the route through which 20% of the world's oil is transported.

Watch the 1 p.m. ET news conference here:

Iran's closure of the strait during the war has led to a jump in gas prices globally, hitting around $4 per gallon last week in the U.S.

The president has also been threatening a surge in strikes on Iran Tuesday, unless the strait is reopened by tomorrow evening.

"Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran," Trump said on social media over the weekend, "Open the F***in' Strait, you crazy bastards, or you'll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH!"

The post comes as negotiations between the U.S. and Iran have made some progress. A 45-day ceasefire proposal was submitted to the U.S. and Iran on Sunday. On Monday, Trump called the proposal "a significant step."

The president has repeatedly said the war would last roughly six weeks. But now, in its sixth week, the timeline on when the war would end and how achievable Trump's objectives are remain unclear.

For weeks, Trump has been moving the goal posts on the administration's goals with Iran, including whether the U.S. will remove Iran's uranium stockpiles. Trump has also suggested that the U.S. could end the war but strike Iran again later if they aim to build up nuclear defenses.

Polling shows that Americans oppose the war in Iran. Even among Republican supporters of the president, his approval rating has dipped. A CNN poll released last week showed that Republicans who strongly approve of Trump's job performance dropped to 43%, compared to 52% in January.

High costs, including gas prices, remain a top of mind concern for voters heading into the midterm elections in roughly six months. On Monday, Trump said the high prices might last into the summer.

"We're never going to let them have a nuclear weapon," Trump said of Iran. "And if we have to pay a little extra for fuel for a couple of months, and we'll do that, but we're never going to allow Iran to have a nuclear weapon."



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