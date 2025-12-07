Tributes, not politics, play center stage as Trump hosts the Kennedy Center Honors

The three living members of the rock band KISS walked onto the red carpet at the Kennedy Center Sunday night. No makeup, and sporting tuxes instead of spandex, but they were swarmed by the press like the rock stars they are. Other big names across entertainment were in the building, too — Gloria Gaynor, Sylvester Stallone, George Strait and Michael Crawford.

But it was President Trump who was the star of the show.

It was the Kennedy Center Honors – the first since Trump installed himself as chair of the center's board. Trump said he was closely involved with picking the honorees , and Sunday, he became the first president to host the awards. Earlier this August, Trump broke from tradition and announced the names of the honorees.

"This is the greatest evening at the Kennedy Center," he told the crowd from the stage, before joking about renaming the building the Trump-Kennedy Center.

For the most part, the presenters stayed away from politics and shared personal stories related to the honorees.

Actor and producer Sylvester Stallone was the first star to be honored. Composer Bill Conti took the stage to perform selections of his score from the movie Rocky. The actor Kurt Russell reminisced about working with him on Tango and Cash. "When Sly gives you a love tap, it's like a sledgehammer hitting your shoulder," he said.

Actor Kelsey Grammer took the lead in honoring Phantom of the Opera star Michael Crawford. Ahead of the show, Grammer said the Kennedy Center Honors was an event he's respected and participated in for the last few decades, and he praised Trump's interest in investing in the center. "The word is, it was pretty much falling down," he said on the red carpet. "So I'm really excited about it."

On stage, most presenters stayed away from commenting on politics. Grammy-winning singer Vince Gill honored country superstar George Strait. Dubbed "The King of Country Music," Strait is one of the best-selling country musicians of all time. Gill performed the George Strait song "Troubadour." Also honoring Strait were country-duo Brooks and Dunn and Miranda Lambert.

Singer Elle King paid tribute to disco star Gloria Gaynor, calling her Queen of the discotheques, and performing her hit, "I Will Survive." Content creator Montana Tucker introduced the gospel acts performing for Gaynor.

Earlier this August, Trump broke from tradition and announced the names of the honorees. KISS guitarist Ace Frehley died earlier this October. "We can mourn him, and celebrate what we accomplished," said KISS singer Paul Stanley in an interview on the red carpet. Fans have rocked with the band for more than five decades.

Garth Brooks paid tribute, calling the band timeless. He said their signature makeup "made them the most recognizable band." The rock band Cheap Trick was the last to perform, with a rendition of "Rock and Roll All Nite." But it was Trump who closed out the proceedings, telling folks to get home safe.

Before the show, Trump was asked who might be honored next year. "I can't tell you that yet," he said. "A lot of people want to be on my list."

Throughout the night, Trump bragged about reinvigorating the center. In November, Senate Democrats launched an investigation into Trump's handling of the Center, alleging "cronyism and corruption." Kennedy Center ambassador Richard Grenell called the accusations false.

CBS is set to broadcast the honors on Dec. 23.

