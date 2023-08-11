Presidential candidates are once again flocking to the Iowa State Fair. Here's what they have to say

Scott Olson / Getty Images Republican presidential contender Doug Burgum, governor of North Dakota, is offering to send people $20 gift cards if they donate as little as $1 to his campaign. He's seen here speaking in Ankeny.

Republican North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum told voters at the Iowa State Fair on Thursday that if he wins the presidential election, the first thing he’ll do is change the nation’s direction on energy policy.

Burgum criticized President Joe Biden for incentivizing electric vehicles, a key part of the administration’s strategy to combat climate change.

Speaking at the Des Moines Register Soapbox, Burgum said the U.S. should make the most of oil and ethanol production in states like North Dakota and Iowa instead of playing catch-up with China to build an EV battery industry.

“What do we have in Iowa? What do we have in America? We feed the world, we fuel the world. This is the powerhouse economy we have. We do not have to be in second place to China on anything.”

Burgum has called for his state to be carbon-neutral by 2030 and is a supporter of proposed pipelines that would capture and store carbon dioxide from ethanol production.

He said that as president, he would cut federal regulations to speed up growth in the U.S economy. Burgum was in business before he got into politics and helped build an accounting software company that was eventually sold to Microsoft for $1 billion.

As a two-term governor, he says removing government rules and regulations has been one of his top priorities.

He said his experience in both the public and private sectors is something that sets him apart in the crowded field of GOP candidates.

“In North Dakota we say one thing over and over, it’s ‘Innovation, not regulation.’ Innovation built this country and that built our economy, and we need to get our economy going because we’re in a cold war with China.”

Burgum is one of eight candidates so far who have qualified to appear at the first Republican debate in Milwaukee later this month.