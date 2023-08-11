Conservative radio host Larry Elder pitches himself at Iowa State Fair, says nomination isn’t out of reach

Republican presidential hopeful and radio host Larry Elder says he still believes he can win the Republican nomination, despite not placing in any nationwide polls.

The longtime conservative radio personality took to the stage at the Iowa State Fair Friday in hopes of winning over fairgoers at the Des Moines Register’s Political Soapbox. He pitched himself to voters as a “MAGA Republican” speaking at length about an epidemic of “fatherless homes” in the U.S.

Elder compared his run for the Republican nomination to former President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign when asked about the low expectations surrounding his campaign, calling himself a “serious” contender for the nomination.

“There’s a long way to go between now and the first vote, which is here in Iowa on Jan. 15 and a longer way to go before the first vote in November of 2024,” Elder said.

During his talk with fairgoers, Elder claimed systemic racism doesn’t exist in the U.S. and said he believes the idea is harmful to society.

“It’s not only driving nonsense like reparations — which is the extraction of money from people who were never slave owners to people who were never slaves,” Elder said.

In the past, Elder gained national attention for controversial views on race and ran against Californian Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom unsuccessfully during the 2021 recall vote in the state.

Elder said he sees himself as a serious candidate, but said if he’s unsuccessful he hopes other candidates — namely Trump — will hear out his political stances and give them a national audience.

“Even if they want somebody else I’m trying to put these issues front and center,” Elder said. “Trump can begin talking about this given the strength of his voice given the strength of his megaphone given the strength of the bully pulpit, maybe something can be done.”

When asked about the many charges the former president faces, Elder said if elected his first move as president would be to pardon Trump on all charges related to the 2020 election.