Multiple injuries in shooting at Des Moines post office

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Multiple people have been injured in a shooting at the main Des Moines post office just north of downtown.

Police say they have detained the shooter.

There is no word on the condition of the people who were hurt. Multiple news outlets have reported the injuries are not life-threatening. An investigation is ongoing.

The Des Moines Police Department is asking people to avoid the area of the post office at 2nd and University Ave.

Gov. Kim Reynolds said in a post on X that she is following the situation and is grateful for the quick response by law enforcement.

I’m in contact with the Department of Public Safety regarding a shooting at the Main Post Office in Des Moines. The suspected shooter is in custody and the investigation is ongoing.



We are monitoring the situation and our prayers are with everyone involved. Grateful for the… — Gov. Kim Reynolds (@IAGovernor) November 5, 2026

Des Moines Public Schools buildings in the area of the shooting were briefly secured in response to the incident. In a statement on Facebook, DMPS said after the district was notified, nearby Carver Elementary, the DMPS Welcome Center and the Central Nutrition Center were secured and no one was allowed in or out. The building secure was lifted around 10 a.m.