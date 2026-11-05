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Multiple injuries in shooting at Des Moines post office

Iowa Public Radio | By Grant Gerlock
Published November 5, 2026 at 10:31 AM CST
Police cars in stationed in front of a post office in Des Moines.
Isabella Luu
/
Iowa Public Radio
The Des Moines Police Department is asking people to avoid the area of the post office at 2nd and University Ave after a shooting on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Multiple people have been injured in a shooting at the main Des Moines post office just north of downtown.

Police say they have detained the shooter.

There is no word on the condition of the people who were hurt. Multiple news outlets have reported the injuries are not life-threatening. An investigation is ongoing.

The Des Moines Police Department is asking people to avoid the area of the post office at 2nd and University Ave.

Gov. Kim Reynolds said in a post on X that she is following the situation and is grateful for the quick response by law enforcement.

Des Moines Public Schools buildings in the area of the shooting were briefly secured in response to the incident. In a statement on Facebook, DMPS said after the district was notified, nearby Carver Elementary, the DMPS Welcome Center and the Central Nutrition Center were secured and no one was allowed in or out. The building secure was lifted around 10 a.m.
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Grant Gerlock
Grant Gerlock is IPR's Assistant News Director, with expertise in reporting on education policy, the Iowa Legislature, water quality, and news in Central Iowa, all with an eye to helping Iowans better understand their communities and the state. He's covered education policy from the state to local level, environmental concerns and local policy implementations across the Des Moines and surrounding area, among many more stories, for IPR, NPR and other media organizations. Gerlock is a graduate of Miami University (Ohio).
See stories by Grant Gerlock

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