Voters made a sharp choice in this Iowa zoo’s mayoral race: Oscar the ‘one in a quillion’ porcupine takes home the win

Oscar, a North American Porcupine, carried the race with 74% of the final vote after final tallies Tuesday.

Zoo spokesperson Alex Payne says the zoo started the mayoral race during the 2020 presidential election as a way to engage zoo supporters during the pandemic. Much like the United States presidential race, zoo voters chose the older candidate in 2020, electing the zoo’s oldest resident – Barnaby the Aldabra tortoise, who’s around 80 years old, with an estimated hatch year of 1942.

The good-natured competition has provided a diversion from mainstream political headlines, according to Payne.

“Our elections can get very polarizing, so we think this is a great opportunity to take elections but put a fun spin on it.”

The primaries kicked off in September like many campaigns do – with a fundraising event.

Supporters of the zoo were able to donate to different candidates to cast their primary votes, narrowing down the final list of candidates and raising funds for the Blank Park Zoo Foundation. Payne says that as a nonprofit, funds that go toward the zoo are funneled into ongoing conservation and education efforts.

Courtesy of the Blank Park Zoo A campaign poster for Kitsi, the 18-year-old Japanese macaque, in the 2024 Blank Park Zoo mayoral race.

How Oscar stuck it to the competition

Oscar the porcupine, age 6, was a clear frontrunner in the race. As an ambassador animal for the zoo, Payne says Oscar often travels the state to participate in educational programming.

It’s likely that his high profile, strong education platform and sharp focus on the issues are what sealed his victory with voters.

“People are really excited about Oscar,” Payne told IPR.

Payne says going forward, Oscar will continue to be in the community, acting as a face for the zoo.

A campaign season like no other

As the whirlwind 2024 presidential election played out on the national stage, Payne says zoo staff embraced their hyper-local election with fun campaign posters and public engagements.

The candidates also received endorsements from other zoo animals — and even local politicians. Payne told IPR that both West Des Moines Mayor Russ Trimble and Des Moines Mayor Connie Boesen endorsed Oscar in the race.

Payne says the zoo was excited to be able to facilitate “a bright spot” and have some fun amid a polarizing election season.