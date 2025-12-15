Iowa National Guard releases names of soldiers killed by gunman in Syria

Two Iowa National Guard members and a U.S. civilian interpreter were killed in an attack in Palmyra, Syria, on Saturday. The attack was believed to be carried out by a lone ISIS gunman, according to officials. Three other members of the Iowa National Guard were injured in the attack.

The Iowa National Guard identified the soldiers who were killed as Sgt. William Nathaniel Howard, 29, of Marshalltown, and Sgt. Edgar Brian Torres-Tovar, 25, of Grimes. According to officials, the soldiers who died and who were injured in the attack were all members of the 1st Squadron, 113th Calvary Regiment.

“They were dedicated professionals and cherished members of our Guard family who represented the best of Iowa," Maj. Gen. Stephen Osborn, adjutant general of the Iowa National Guard, said in a statement Monday. "Our focus now is providing unwavering support to their families through this unimaginable time and ensuring the legacy of these two heroes is never forgotten."

Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered flag to be flown at half staff in honor of Howard and Torres-Tovar.

"Sgt. Howard and Sgt. Torres-Tovar, served our state and nation with honor, and in doing so, gave the ultimate sacrifice," Reynolds said in a statement. "We are grateful for their service and deeply mourn their loss.”

The Iowa National Guard planned to disclose the names on Sunday afternoon, but it was postponed to comply with regulations from the U.S. secretary of defense, according to Iowa National Guard Public Affairs Director Jackie Schmillen.

Of the three Guard members injured, two are in stable condition after they were medically evacuated. According to the news release, the third soldier was treated locally and is in good condition. Their names will not be released, according to Department of Defense policy.

The soldiers were part of the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division. The Iowa National Guard said around 1,800 Iowa Army National Guard soldiers have been deployed to the Middle East since May 2025 as part of Operation Inherent Resolve. The aim of the U.S. mission is to "advise, assist and enable partner forces in the enduring defeat of ISIS."

At a news conference on Saturday, Osborn said the soldiers were carrying out a "key leader engagement" as part of their counterterrorism mission. Osborn said the last time an Iowa National Guard member was killed in action was in 2011 in Afghanistan.

Before the names were released on Monday, Meskwaki Nation Police Chief Jeffrey Bunn wrote in a Facebook post that his stepson, who went by Nate, was one of the soldiers killed. In the post, Bunn said Howard is survived by his wife, Arianna Howard.

The Meskwaki Nation released a statement extending condolences to Howard's family.

"We honor Nate’s service and sacrifice, and we hold Chief Bunn, his loved ones, and all who are grieving in our thoughts and prayers during this profoundly difficult time," the statement said.

The Times-Republican reported Howard was a 2014 Marshalltown High School graduate and previously worked in Marshalltown as a laser-engraving specialist at Emerson.

The United Auto Workers Local 893 in Marshalltown shared that Howard was a member of the union in a Facebook post.

"Our brother carried that same spirit into his military service – standing shoulder to shoulder with his fellow soldiers, just as he stood with us on the shop floor. His devotion to both country and community exemplifies the values we hold dear: loyalty, service and unity. We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends and all who served alongside him.

President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social on Saturday that there will be a "very serious retaliation" in response to the attack.