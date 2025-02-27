© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
An Iowa veteran thought he didn't deserve a service dog. Now he helps other vets match with their own.

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntosh
Published February 27, 2025 at 7:00 AM CST
The new Iowa PBS documentary "Dogs of Service" introduces viewers to the training process of service dogs and the work they do for a variety of individuals, including veterans.

On this episode host Charity Nebbe talks with the hosts of NPR's It's Been a Minute and Wild Card, as the two programs will become a paired offering, launching on IPR's airwaves the weekend of March 8.

Then, we hear from the filmmakers behind the new Iowa PBS documentary "Dogs of Service," which premieres on the statewide network on March 3. Urbandale-based nonprofit the Puppy Jake Foundation is one of the service dog training organizations that is showcased in the film, and veteran liaison Zac Fox and CEO Lisa Russell break down their two-year-long, five-phase puppy-raising process.

Guests:

  • Rachel Martin, host and co-creator, Wild Card
  • Brittany Luse, host, It's Been a Minute
  • Patrick Boberg, producer and director, Iowa PBS
  • Tiffany Clouse, associate producer, Iowa PBS
  • Zac Fox, veteran liaison, Puppy Jake Foundation
  • Lisa Russell, CEO, Puppy Jake Foundation

Iowa PBS is an underwriter of IPR.

Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is IPR's 'Talk of Iowa' host. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelors degree from Iowa State University.
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
