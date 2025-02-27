An Iowa veteran thought he didn't deserve a service dog. Now he helps other vets match with their own.

On this episode host Charity Nebbe talks with the hosts of NPR's It's Been a Minute and Wild Card, as the two programs will become a paired offering, launching on IPR's airwaves the weekend of March 8.

Then, we hear from the filmmakers behind the new Iowa PBS documentary "Dogs of Service," which premieres on the statewide network on March 3. Urbandale-based nonprofit the Puppy Jake Foundation is one of the service dog training organizations that is showcased in the film, and veteran liaison Zac Fox and CEO Lisa Russell break down their two-year-long, five-phase puppy-raising process.

Guests:



Rachel Martin , host and co-creator, Wild Card

, host and co-creator, Brittany Luse , host, It's Been a Minute

, host, Patrick Boberg , producer and director, Iowa PBS

, producer and director, Iowa PBS Tiffany Clouse , associate producer, Iowa PBS

, associate producer, Iowa PBS Zac Fox , veteran liaison, Puppy Jake Foundation

, veteran liaison, Puppy Jake Foundation Lisa Russell, CEO, Puppy Jake Foundation

Iowa PBS is an underwriter of IPR.