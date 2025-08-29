Immigrant workers in Ottumwa struggle to support families after having legal statuses revoked

Many of the workers who were let go from a JBS pork meatpacking plant in Ottumwa in recent months are struggling to support themselves and their families.

The company notified certain Haitian, Cuban, Nicaraguan and Venezuelan employees in June that it was aware of changes to their legal statuses , warning them that they would have to find a new work authorization within 90 days or risk termination.

Since then, many have had a difficult time starting the process to obtain a new legal status.

“They’re very tight on money, they’re not able to work after they got terminated, and to start the legal process and to apply for a green card or see an immigration attorney can be quite costly,” said Paulina Ocegueda, the Vice President of the Ottumwa chapter of the League of United Latin American Citizens.

To make matters even more complicated, the Trump administration has made over 400 changes to the immigration system as it carries out its mass-deportation agenda.

“We provide legal clinics, we’re trying to do the best that we can to bring those resources to them,” Ocegueda said. “The reason why we do legal clinics is because we don’t have an immigration attorney or lawyer in Ottumwa.”

Ocegueda said LULAC has received multiple requests for rent support from workers who were terminated - though that has presented additional challenges for the organization in raising money and communicating with landlords.

But LULAC is providing support wherever it can.

“We have multiple people in the community that have been buying food and school supplies to give out,” Ocegueda said. “It’s like they can no longer afford to live life anymore, so that’s when we have to help as much as we can.”

Ocegueda said one worker has self-deported to Venezuela, although it’s unclear whether it was a direct result of the company’s actions.

“I think that is very personal to people, and they just want to make sure that it’s kept to themselves,” Ocegueda said. “But other than that [individual], people are willing to stay.”

In September, 20 soldiers with the Iowa National Guard will be tapped to help Immigration and Customs Enforcement with administrative and logistical support. That, Ocegueda said, will bring several new unknowns.

“It’s a humanitarian thing,” Ocegueda said. “I think people forget that. People are so focused on the statuses, and this is just a humanitarian thing. We have to have the heart for our community, and we’re just doing the best that we can.”