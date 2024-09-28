Community support saves an Iowa homeless shelter days before it was set to close

“It is with just great joy that I make the announcement that we will no longer be closing on Oct. 1,” said Shayla Moore, executive director of Sioux City’s Warming Shelter.

Moore held a news conference at City Hall where she expressed gratitude the emergency shelter can operate this winter and beyond. Earlier this month, the board of directors blamed lack of money for the original decision to shut down.

“Knowing that we were able to change that outcome with the help of our community and our city, and just so many of these gracious donors, is just beyond words,” Moore said. “We're all just so grateful to know that there are people out there that support us and that people who don't know about us are now willing to learn and come visit and see what we do.”

Sheila Brummer / Iowa Public Radio Warming Shelter Executive Director Shayla Moore is joined by Sioux City Mayor Pro Tem and Council Member Dan Moore.

This week, the Sioux City City Council voted to give the shelter $150,000 in addition to another $50,000 provided earlier this year. City leaders said the money isn't guaranteed in the future. Shelter officials plan to continue fundraising. A GoFundMe campaign brought in $18,000 at the time of the news conference.

“You know, when things get tough for this community, the citizens of Sioux City time and time again rise to the occasion. They rally for the cause — and I really feel that that's been the case here,” said Sioux City Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore.

Some city leaders expressed concern the emergency shelter did not have a solid plan in place. Shayla Moore said that even though things have moved quickly, she’s confident the facility can operate for several years to come with the help of other organizations.

“We are also working with some other community agencies that support the homeless to have them help with some of our decisions that aren't as easy,” she said.

During the summer, the nonprofit houses families, the disabled and working individuals — in addition to operating a day shelter. When the announcement was made that the shelter would close, 35 people were staying there. All but nine found alternative housing.

Shayla Moore said when the weather cools down, an average of more than 100 people use the facility nightly — even more during extreme temperatures. But she admitted the way they help the unhoused might change a bit.

“Our mission is to allow anyone and everyone in our doors. However, we are planning to restructure in a way that allows just more amenities and things for those who are willing to take some of those next steps,” she said.

Dan Moore said the city used about $4 million in federal funding to assist the homeless this year. He praised the work of Sioux City’s Neighborhood Services Division, along with the mission of the Warming Shelter to help the unhoused.

“You know, I look at the Warming Shelter as the beginning, not the end, of someone's life. A beginning where they can get back into society and be a productive member of society. And if nothing else, feel better about themselves,” he said.