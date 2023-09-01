Sioux City photographer focuses on changing perspectives of his hometown

Photographer Britton Hacke gears up for Sioux City's annual ArtSplash festival.

"I've been going, you know, to this since I was a kid. I mean, it's I think it's in its 29th year this year. Yeah, and I'm 42," Hacke said.

"The festival has moved a couple of times over the years, it was actually at the riverfront for a while, Grandview Park, Riverside Park, and last year it moved downtown, which I think is great. Personally, I think the downtown has grown in the last ten years, and I see it getting better and better every day, you know,” he said.

Hacke, is this year's featured artist, chosen from a group of more than 60.

"We have artists from all over the region and all over the United States applied to be in it," he said. "So, it’s a big deal, I think.

“I just would love to see as many people as possible come out and support this great free, you know, local event, you know, but it's not just local artists."

Hacke's photography highlights the landmarks of Sioux City, from historic buildings to the War Eagle Monument and the people.

Britton Hacke A monument to Chief War Eagle stands over the city of Sioux City. It is one landmark photographed by Britton Hacke.

“You know, growing up here, I've heard a lot of negative stuff about Sioux City, and of course, online, you know, and I try to challenge that and challenge people's view of society and try to show it in a better light,” Hacke said.

"I love kind of changing people's minds about Sioux City. You know, some people tend to view it in a negative light. I like to try to challenge myself to change the perception of Sioux City because I think it's a beautiful town, and we have beautiful people here."

“Yeah, I tend to work a lot with the homeless population here, which has grown unfortunate last couple of years.” - Britton Hacke, Sioux City Photographer

Part of Hacke’s perspective is photography that humanizes people experiencing homelessness. He often donates money to a local shelter through print sales, including one he plans to feature during ArtSplash.

Britton Hacke Photographer Britton Hacke's work humanizes homeless people in Sioux City.

“You know, actually, I've had people tell me it's it looks kind of like a Norman Rockwell painting," Hacke said. "There's this homeless gentleman sitting next to an interstate, and he's got a sign that says 'We're gonna make it,' and he's holding up the peace sign, and he just, he looks very joyful. Yeah, I definitely encourage people to come down and take a look. I'll actually have some limited-edition prints available this weekend. And $50 of each print sold will go directly to the Warming Shelter.”

ArtSplash takes place Saturday and Sunday in downtown Sioux City, with temperatures projected to reach 100 degrees.

"Well, you know, when they're about when they're done walking around ArtSplash, they can go down to our new riverfront park and hit the splash pad down there they got a really cool splash pad Yeah, I might head down there after the fest myself,” he said.

