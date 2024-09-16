The vision for a new Iowa treatment center evolved from prison

“Agape means the love of God,” said Rachelle Rawson, Executive Director and Co-Founder of Agape Community Services.

The idea for an intense, inpatient treatment center came several years ago when Rawson served time behind bars for conspiracy to distribute illegal substances.

“I went through a period where I was in an abusive relationship. I ended up using drugs — and my abuser sold drugs," she said. “Well, it has been about eight-and-a-half years of praying. It’s just been a slow process of, 'Do we start little, or do we start big?'"

Agape Community Services decided to take a large leap of faith and build a 50,000-square-foot facility on more than 30 acres next to the new Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center. The City of Sioux City recently voted for a land deal worth more than $700,000, including a $210,000 forgivable loan.

“It's so perfect. People can either come from the jail and go to us or look and see where they don't want to go,” Rawson said. “Plus, we're going to have a 15-person detox unit, which we will be collaborating on with the jail — so it will also be helping law enforcement.”

Sheila Brummer / Iowa Public Radio Architectural rendering of Agape Community Services treatment center. The facility is expected to open in four years.

Rawson said Agape plans to follow a treatment program similar to the federal prison system to assist individuals addicted to drugs and alcohol.

“I have gone through RDAP (Residential Drug Abuse Program) myself. I love Jesus and I just felt he gave me the vision. I am just so honored that I have been able to help and bring it to life,” Rawson said. “It teaches you the five rules of rational thinking, how to be a pro-social part of a community, and how to give back.”

Rawson credited the program with transforming her life and allowing her to help others on their journey to a more fulfilling and substance-free future.

“We are duplicating that model with the faith concept,” Rawson said. “It takes 63 days just to build a new neural pathway by practicing something 15-to-20 minutes daily. And I am grateful for the treatment facilities we have. I'm grateful for the 30 days, but we need more. Our program will have a holistic effect.”

Agape aims to provide comprehensive support, including therapeutic counseling, service projects, and follow-up. The project already attracted community and church support. Several area pastors from different congregations serve as board members of the nonprofit.

“You know, I don't care if you have not currently struggled with addiction or related issues yourself, but you know somebody that has whether it's a neighbor, a community member, a cousin, child, and it is going to take the whole community wrapping their arms around this to make it happen,” she added.

The facility will first focus on men and — in the future — add services for women and children.

“We are going to prepare 60-to-120 men every year who will go through and be able to get employment and sustain it because they will have the communication skills and the coping skills to make that happen.”

Rawson says fundraising is underway to raise $12 million for the faith-based facility, which is expected to open in four years.

“We want to make maximum impact for generations to come."

