Lack of funding and community support forces shuttering of Iowa homeless shelter

Sheila Brummer / Iowa Public Radio Travis Vanfossen is a direct caretaker at the Warming Shelter. His wife and daughter also work there. "It definitely put us on our heels," he said.

“What are you going to do once we close?”

It’s a question that Travis Vanfossen, an employee of Sioux City’s Warming Shelter, asked residents and himself after hearing the facility planned to shut down in less than a month — on Oct. 1.

“It’s so sad, we love our residents, and we would do anything for them,” Vanfossen said. “It’s not even about us. It’s just trying to find a way to keep them safe.”

Why is the Warming Shelter closing?

With an operating budget of more than $700,000 annually that mainly relies on donations, officials say they can’t afford to stay open without funding and community support. They shared the news with the public in a social media post shared on Thursday.

“We’re not like a lot of shelters out there — we take anybody and everybody,” Vanfossen added. “We’ve heard a lot from the board of directors and the city that we are the problem, but it’s the exact opposite. We’re getting them signed up for programs — we’re getting them housed.”



A family struggles to find affordable housing

The shelter opened in 2013 to protect the unhoused from cold and life-threatening conditions. More than 175 people use the facility during the winter. During summer, the shelter is open a few days a week and assists most walk-ins. It also provides housing to a few disabled residents and families, including Amantha Denney and her twin boys.

Sheila Brummer / Iowa Public Radio Amantha Denney is holding her son Rowan at the Warming Shelter. "It's not just my kids — there are other families here, too," she said. "And you have people that are in walkers and wheelchairs and they need a place to go as well."

Nobody takes pity on people that are homeless. We're still human beings. We still have feelings. We still have needs. Amantha Denney, Warming Shelter resident

Sheila Brummer / Iowa Public Radio Baby Asher and his twin brother have spent most of their short lives at Sioux City's Warming Shelter.

“Just panic — we have less than a month to go, with three-month-olds, with very little to no support,” she said. “DHS suggested we come here to keep our family together. We still don’t have enough money saved for rent and a deposit.”

Denney and her partner moved in a week after the birth of their sons — Asher and Rowan. They spent their savings trying to get into a home Denney said ended up red-tagged by the city. They signed up for housing assistance with nothing available for the foreseeable future.

“A lot of people are in more dire situations than we are,” Denney said. “But nobody takes pity on people that are homeless. We're still human beings. We still have feelings. We still have needs. Nobody wants to understand the situations that have brought us to homelessness.”



One man's change of heart

Travis Mason, who also stays at the Warming Shelter, admitted he used to judge people who lived on the streets.

Sheila Brummer / Iowa Public Radio Travis Mason wants to reach out to some of his musician friends to host a benefit concert for the Warming Shelter.

“I'd call them bums, hobos, and say, ‘Well, look at them — they want a handout — get an effing job,’” Mason said. “But no, it's more than that, and I see it now, and I'm ashamed of myself.”

Hard times hit Mason. A serious accident a few years ago made getting around difficult. He said bad choices, including drugs and alcohol, cost him everything. But he found comfort and compassion in the past four months here.

“At least keep it open — even for just the children,” Mason said.



From homeless to helper

Vanfossen knows the hardships his clients face — he once lived that life.

“I was homeless for almost six years, so I've been off-and-on with this place since they've opened,” said Vanfossen. “It’s been a big part of my recovery. I'm a recovering addict."

He credited the Warming Shelter with keeping him clean from substances for almost five years after serving time in prison.

“Without this place, I wouldn't have anywhere to go,” he added. “To get it taken away, just like that, is pretty detrimental to a lot of us.”

Vanfossen and other staff now help those impacted by the closure find other options and services.

Sheila Brummer/IPR News Sioux City's Warming Shelter opened in 2013 to help protect homeless people from cold conditions in the winter. The non-profit expanded services in 2022 to include the rest of the year.

“With it being so close to the winter season, and we know how cold it gets at this time of year, I really hope this will light some fires and get us some help,” Vanfossen added.

The head of Sioux City’s Neighborhood Services Division told IPR the city plans to help during the transition. This could include security deposit assistance for individuals approved for housing, locating apartment units and program referrals.