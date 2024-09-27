© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Most puppies in California’s underground market come from the Midwest — some from puppy mills

Iowa Public Radio | By Meghan McKinney
Published September 27, 2024 at 11:01 AM CDT
The driveway of Steve Kruse's breeding facility in southeastern Iowa. Kruse has been cited multiple times by the USDA for inadequate animal care.
Francine Orr
/
Los Angeles Times
The driveway of Steve Kruse's breeding facility in southeastern Iowa. Kruse has been cited multiple times by the USDA for inadequate animal care.

A recent Los Angeles Times investigation found, since 2019, more than 70% of dogs going into California came from the Midwest — Iowa being one of the top states exporting puppies.

Investigative reporters Melody Gutierrez and Alene Tchekmedyian spent more than a year digging into records tracing pure bred puppies imported to California. They found an unregulated puppy pipeline involving loopholes, consumer fraud and mass breeding facilities with owners citied for horrific living conditions. Excited new puppy owners were told their expensive pup was locally bred, but sometimes ended up with a sick or even dead puppy.

IPR Morning Edition Host Meghan McKinney spoke with Guterriez and Tchekmedyian about their findings: a large-scale Iowa breeder who has violated animal living conditions numerous times and how to know if a dog is from a puppy mill.
Meghan McKinney
Meghan McKinney is IPR's Morning Edition host. McKinney has worked for IPR since late May 2024.
