UnityPoint nurses say hospital objections are delaying union vote results

UnityPoint nurses marched across downtown Des Moines Monday to call attention to the months-long delay in getting the results on their vote to unionize.

Nurses voted in early December, but they’re still waiting on the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) to review the validity of ballots that were challenged by Teamsters Local 90. The initial vote was 871 to 666 in favor of forming the union, but it doesn't include the 251 ballots that are under review.

Dozens of nurses marched from the Iowa Capitol to UnityPoint's Methodist Hospital. They claim UnityPoint executives are intentionally delaying finalizing the results of the election by filing objections with the NLRB.

Alex Wilken, an intensive care unit nurse at Methodist, called the objections "baseless."

"Basically, we won. They think it's unfair. They're trying to delay it, and they can, because there's loopholes that allow them to do this," he said.

In a statement, UnityPoint Health — Des Moines spokesperson Mark Tauscheck said the West Des Moines-based health group continues to await results as the contested ballots go through "the NLRB’s established process," and has filed objection over concerns about how the election was run.

"We filed a number of objections regarding serious irregularities in how the election was conducted and the discriminatory manner in which the union attempted to manipulate the challenge ballot process," he said. "This created confusion and uncertainty among nurses as to which votes would ultimately matter."

Nurses said ongoing workplace concerns with pay and staffing are driving the need for a union.

Yvette Vangen, a registered nurse who works in the recovery room at UnityPoint, said nurses were extremely frustrated when UnityPoint adjusted pay rates for the surgical services area.

"We didn't get any warning. We didn't get any say. We didn't get an explanation," she said.

Vangen said she's also frustrated with the delay in reviewing the votes.

"It's my understanding they're spending thousands and thousands of dollars to pay lawyers to continue to delay the certification that we voted for," she said.