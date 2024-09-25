© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

'Finding American' compiles stories and images of immigrants from all 50 states

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntoshMadeleine Willis
Published September 25, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Over two hundred immigrants who each have their unique journey of settling in the United States are featured in the book.

After seeing increasingly hostile views of immigrants that arose during the 2016 presidential election, Canadian photographer Colin Boyd Shafer decided to cross the border to find immigrants living in each of the 50 states to interview and photograph.

Several years later, this project has created Finding American: Stories of Immigration from All 50 States. Shafer shares the personal experiences that inspired the book. Three Iowans who were featured also join the conversation.

This episode was originally produced in March 2024.

Guests:

  • Colin Boyd Shafer, documentary photographer and teacher
  • Pom Kavan, Des Moines resident
  • Emilia Marroquin, Storm Lake resident
  • Miriam Alarcon Avila, Tiffin resident
Talk of Iowa IowaJournalism & MediaimmigrationArt
