Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Different ways Iowans are showing support for refugee populations

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin Troutman
Published February 23, 2024 at 7:00 AM CST
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

As wars rage from Ukraine to Gaza, the number of displaced people is at a record high, the UN estimates. What is Iowa doing to help refugees?

When Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, it forced millions of Ukrainians to flee for safety. Mike and Sally Merritt of Ankeny watched the news wishing they could do something to help. Uniting for Ukraine gave them the opportunity to bring a refugee family to Iowa. Host Charity Nebbe speaks with the Merritts about their experience.

Then Nebbe speaks with representatives of two different organizations in Iowa about the services they provide for refugees, and the challenges that refugee populations face as they make their new homes.

Guests:

Talk of Iowa refugeesimmigration
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
