Different ways Iowans are showing support for refugee populations

When Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, it forced millions of Ukrainians to flee for safety. Mike and Sally Merritt of Ankeny watched the news wishing they could do something to help. Uniting for Ukraine gave them the opportunity to bring a refugee family to Iowa. Host Charity Nebbe speaks with the Merritts about their experience.

Then Nebbe speaks with representatives of two different organizations in Iowa about the services they provide for refugees, and the challenges that refugee populations face as they make their new homes.

Guests:

