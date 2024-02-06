New novel 'The Waters' discusses family, rural issues, donkeys and more

On this Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe is joined by author Bonnie Jo Campbell to talk about her latest novel, The Waters. The novel also touches on issues of motherhood and sisterhood, environmental issues, reproductive rights and more.

Then inventor, scientist and University of Iowa student Dasia Taylor joins the show to discuss herSTEM Workshop Series, which is planned for March 11-13 at Iowa City Southeast Junior High School. The workshops are designed for people ages 12-15.

Guests:

