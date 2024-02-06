© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

New novel 'The Waters' discusses family, rural issues, donkeys and more

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin TroutmanKate Perez
Published February 6, 2024 at 6:00 AM CST
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

The January Read With Jenna Book Club pick by Bonnie Jo Campbell is a 'Midwestern gothic' story of one family. And a young scientist joins the show to discuss a new series of STEM workshops for kids.

On this Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe is joined by author Bonnie Jo Campbell to talk about her latest novel, The Waters. The novel also touches on issues of motherhood and sisterhood, environmental issues, reproductive rights and more.

Then inventor, scientist and University of Iowa student Dasia Taylor joins the show to discuss herSTEM Workshop Series, which is planned for March 11-13 at Iowa City Southeast Junior High School. The workshops are designed for people ages 12-15.

Guests:

  • Bonnie Jo Campbell, author, The Waters
  • Dasia Taylor, inventor, scientist, student
Books & Reading Science Education
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
Kate Perez
