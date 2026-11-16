A group of national and Midwest-based public health and environmental organizations filed a petition Monday with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to lower the legal limit for nitrate in public drinking water.

They said the current threshold of 10 milligrams per liter for nitrate is not enough to protect public health and are calling for the standard to be reduced to 1 mg/L.

The petitioners also want the EPA to do more to address sources of contamination while increasing federal funding for public drinking water systems to upgrade their facilities.

The coalition includes Food & Water Watch, Environmental Law & Policy Center, Union of Concerned Scientists, Natural Resources Defense Council, Environmental Working Group, Alliance for the Great Lakes and Prairie Rivers Network.

“This coalition brought together public health experts, economists, water quality experts, community advocates and environmental lawyers to rigorously assess the science, law and economics behind a more protective maximum contaminant level, or MCL, for nitrate,” said Tyler Lobdell, a staff attorney with the advocacy organization Food and Water Watch, during a press event.

The coalition’s assessment included over 30 peer-reviewed human health studies and a benefit-cost analysis for three alternative drinking water standards.

Rachel Cramer / Iowa Public Radio Stretching from southwest Minnesota to southeast Iowa, the Des Moines River drains some of the most productive farmland in the U.S. into the Mississippi River.

Nitrate is an essential plant nutrient, but high concentrations can harm aquatic life and pollute sources of drinking water.

Some nitrate stems from the natural breakdown of carbon-rich portions of the soil, nitrogen-fixing plants and atmospheric deposition. However, much of the excess in Iowa’s rivers comes from fertilizer and manure applied to corn and soybean fields without year-round groundcover on a landscape once dominated by tallgrass prairie.

Subsurface tile drainage, which moves water from farm fields into ditches or streams, further complicates nutrient management across the Corn Belt.

The federal government set the 10 mg/L limit for nitrate in public drinking water systems decades ago to prevent infant methemoglobinemia, an acute, life-threatening blood disorder often called “blue baby syndrome.”

Research since then indicates long-term exposure at lower levels of nitrate in drinking water can increase risks for colorectal cancer, thyroid disease, neural tube defects and other adverse health effects.

Over the last decade, the EPA has started and stalled a process multiple times to review the nitrate standard. Filing a petition requires the agency to act, Lobdell said.

“We were all just sort of sitting there fiddling our fingers in the dark, and now we have at least an open line of communication, and we've planted our flag,” Lobdell said. “We've put out there the science and the data that shows what the new MCL should be.”

Federal law says agencies must respond to petitioners “within a reasonable time.” However, it does not provide a specific timeline.

“A stronger drinking water standard for nitrate is critical, but we also have to stop nitrate pollution at the source,” said J.P. Rose, who leads the Natural Resources Defense Council’s campaign to reduce nitrogen pollution. “Governments can require reporting and establish limits on overapplication of fertilizer and nitrate runoff.”

Rose said this would incentivize conservation practices, such as cover crops, crop diversification and riparian buffers. He pointed to nitrogen regulations in the European Union and New Zealand as successful examples for curbing nitrate loads.

The coalition estimated the public health benefits in the U.S. would be 3.9 times greater than the projected infrastructure costs for public drinking water providers over the next 50 years with a new standard of 1 mg/L.

Nancy Stoner, a senior attorney with the Midwest-based Environmental Law and Policy Center, said federal grants and loan programs should be “robustly funded” to help utilities pay for the upgrades.

“Everyone should be able to drink the tap water anywhere in the U.S. safely, and that's what the Safe Drinking Water Act requires,” Stoner said. “So, we ask EPA to lower the standard to one milligram per liter to protect public health, to reduce the sources of nitrate contamination … and to provide the resources to assist utilities in meeting the protective standard.”