Iowa Board of Regents warn of 'a possible new world with less funding’ in higher ed

Savings and efficiency were common threads across both days of meetings. Board President Sherry Bates directed the public universities to double down on their efficiency efforts in the name of producing further savings, akin to the governor’s DOGE task force.

Regent David Barker voted against modernizing the University of Iowa’s Iowa Memorial Union (IMU) for $81.4 million, citing rapid changes to regulations and funding for higher education.

"Pausing this project, I think, is a good place to start to prepare for a possible new world, with less funding and less competition between universities to build the most lavish amenities,” Barker said.

Despite uncertainties in federal funding, the UI Undergraduate Student Government voted to approve using $75 million in student fees for the renovations.

UI Senior Vice President for Finance and Operations Rod Lehnertz said the costs would go towards catching up on deferred maintenance and addressing longstanding issues in the aging facility. The IMU was built in 1925 and was heavily damaged by the 2008 flood.

“The students have voted to approve using additional fees,” said Regent Robert Cramer. “So, that’s a big statement. You don’t see that from students very often. So, they want it. I think it will be a good recruiting tool for the university.”

The board approved the proposed budget and design for the IMU renovations. Construction is scheduled to begin in the spring of 2025 and last two years.

Tuition and fee rates raised, final vote scheduled in June

The regents heard a first reading of new tuition and fee rates for the 2025-2026 academic year, which the board will vote on in June. Resident undergraduates will see their tuition go up by 3% at University of Iowa and Iowa State University, and 2.7% at University of Northern Iowa.

“We have always been thoughtful and deliberative when considering tuition rates,” Bates said. “Our board feels strongly that we must continue to do this, weighing the cost to our students and their families, but while also being cognizant of the need to provide the university the resources they need to continue to provide a first-class education.”

The proposal says tuition and state appropriations are public universities' two main funding sources and recommends the increases taking state support and inflation into account.

Bates also established a new tuition study group to investigate a new tuition guarantee program that would keep tuition the same for Iowa residents from their freshman year onward.

Board pursues transparency policies and promoting civic education

The board approved revisions to the policy manual on academic affairs, giving the public access to course information.

“All institutions governed by the Iowa Board of Regents will provide public access to undergraduate course syllabus information, thereby promoting transparency and informed decision-making among students and the public,” according to the proposal.

This includes a course’s title, description, a general outline of topics covered in the class, textbooks and assessments.

The regents also struck out a section of the manual allowing students to drop a course without penalty within seven calendar days if they find certain course materials objectionable.

Additionally, the board welcomed a proposal for a new civic engagement center at Iowa State University. The Cyclone Civics Center will be a brick-and-mortar version of an existing on-campus initiative and is expected to cost almost $2 million over the next five years.

“The proposed center will work to promote civic education and free speech principles across campus and will work with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach to share programming across the state, as well,” said ISU Senior Vice President and Provost Jason Keith.

Its core tenets include promoting civic literacy, developing civic skills and creating a civic disposition — attitudes and beliefs that support American democracy.

“I’m really excited about this program and appreciate all the work and effort that’s gone into it,” said Regent Christine Hensley.

The moves comes as state lawmakers have approved a bill awaiting the governor’s signature that would establish a new School of Intellectual Freedom at the University of Iowa. Republican lawmakers have championed such projects, saying they encourage more varied perspectives on college campuses, where they believe conservative values are discouraged.

“There is substantial evidence that Americans' knowledge of founding documents, the functions of government, the principles of American democracy and the nature of civil liberties is sorely lacking,” reads the proposal.

Both the Cyclone Civics Center and School for Intellection Freedom were introduced after the regents made changes to their policies on diversity, equity and inclusion, asking the universities to restructure or eliminate DEI offices and positions. These orders coincided with similar directives from the U.S. Department of Education.

Student calls changes to DEI policy an act of ‘erasure’

During the public comment period, public university students stood up to share their frustrations over the board’s stance on DEI.

University of Iowa student Darrell Washington said centers like LGBTQIA+ Student Success, the multicultural centers, and Student Accessibility Services are places where students can find community and thrive. He said cuts to them are an act against marginalized student populations.

“It is an erasure. It is a choice to scrub our histories, our identities, our truths out of the curriculum — out of existence,” Washington said. “It’s a choice to ignore us, to pretend we were never here. But we are here. We are not a footnote. We are the story.”

Other students demanded that the regents allow faculty and staff to continue their research and instruction related to DEI topics without being penalized.

This comes as the Trump administration has continued to take aim at higher education and has withheld funds from universities that don’t comply with its orders.

“You are the only thing that stands between unchecked federal regulations and our universities, our professors, our students and our programs,” said Bruce Hilton, a student at ISU. “Stand between it. You don’t have to let it all slide through just because you are loyal to your party.”