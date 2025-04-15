Bill to establish Center for Intellectual Freedom at UI heads to Reynolds’ desk

The University of Iowa could have a new school dedicated to studying the U.S constitutional system under a bill passed by the Iowa Senate Tuesday. The Center for Intellectual Freedom would offer classes, conduct research and provide programming on free speech and civil discourse.

Sen. Matt Blake, D-Urbandale, says the center is unnecessary and could burden the university with more costs and bureaucracy.

“Why are we taking and creating an entirely new system to teach what we already can teach? To me, what this is doing is trying to a solve a problem that doesn’t exist.”

Supporters of the bill say it will promote intellectual diversity and strengthen civics education at the state’s universities.

The nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency estimates the center will cost at least $1.5 million per year to maintain.

The bill passed 32-15 and next heads to the governor’s desk.