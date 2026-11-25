A new organization has launched a community hub called Third Space in downtown Waterloo. Blending elements of an art gallery, library, coworking space, food pantry and living room, it’s largely powered on mutual aid.

Executive Director Heather Staton said planning has been an intuitive process.

“I'm going to be completely honest in saying that we have no model. We are building something a little different than what most people see in a nonprofit,” she said.

She worked on the project with her daughter, Leila.

“This is all just kind of a brainchild over the last two years of the things that we've seen as a need for us and for other people,” Staton said.

The space occupies a sunny storefront on Fourth Street, just north of the Cedar River. The white interior is filled with bright pink accents and orange shelves. Racks of warm clothing are available for those in need, and computers line a desk along the front window. Space heaters whir to keep away the winter chill.

Gavin McGough / Iowa Public Radio Leila Staton (left) and her mother, Heather Staton, first had the idea of opening a community hub about two years ago. They started working to open Third Space in earnest roughly eight months ago.

A section in the back has a refrigerator, freezer and shelves of canned goods which they plan to expand with future donations into a fully functioning food pantry.

The organization runs on donations. The space itself is donated and people can bring food, clothing, books or a special talent — like painting — to share. Anyone interested can volunteer to offer a class, hold an event, or staff the space.

They held an official opening in mid-October and have established consistent open hours. Within the next year, the organization hopes to be an after-school hangout for kids.

There are few requirements for receiving help, and they don’t check income or collect personal information.

“There’s always someone that needs help, right? No matter how much a community is thriving, there's always somebody who needs an extra push. So our focus is to do that,” Staton said.

The mother-daughter team run a separate organization focused on political organizing in the Cedar Valley, but Staton said Third Space has a different focus.

“This isn't about politics,” she said. “It's just about being able to wake up and live your life and have people to talk to. And I think that if we create a place where community can thrive, then some of the other stuff can fix itself along the way.”

The organization is consistently planning new events, including a Christmas-themed occasion on Dec. 13 to deliver gifts to local families.