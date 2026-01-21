Iowa bakery, bar and chefs named semifinalists for 2026 James Beard Awards

It's the 36th year of the prestigious James Beard Awards, which recognize culinary excellence across the country. A bakery in Iowa City, a cocktail bar in Des Moines and chefs at two Des Moines restaurants were all named among the 2026 semifinalists.

The awards name 20 semifinalists in each category.

Outstanding Bakery: DeLuxe Cakes & Pastries

Location: Iowa City

Opened in 2003, DeLuxe welcomes patrons through its bright red doors to try its assortment of sticky buns, cinnamon rolls and baguettes with a cup of coffee. Visitors can watch bakers and chefs prepare the day's delights in its open kitchen.

Best New Bar: The Contrary

Location: Des Moines

Opened in 2024 by local hip-hop artist and community organizer Billy Weathers (B.Well), The Contrary in Des Moines' East Village is a cocktail bar and listening lounge with a cozy, warm glow and an intimate feel.

Best Chef: Midwest: Nick Hanke and Phil Shires, Masao; Ian Robertson, Oak Park

Locations: Des Moines

Located in Des Moines' East Village, in the spot that used to be Miyabi 9, Masao blends both Japanese and French cuisine. Chef Nick Hanke trained at Mike Miyabi's sushi bar before meeting James Beard semifinalist Phil Shires, formerly from Cafe di Scala.

Oak Park partners with local farmers and grows its own plants and vegetables to create its seasonal fine-dining menu. Chef Ian Robertson has traveled the world from a young age. He picked up culinary practices across Malaysia, Scotland, Benin and France, then studied in both Paris and London before working in top-tier U.S. restaurants in Chicago, New York City and Iowa.

Restaurant and chef nominees will be announced on March 31, and winners will be celebrated at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards Ceremony on June 15, 2026 at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.