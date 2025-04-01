'The light emerging.' Reflecting on an uplifting moment in a hospital during the COVID pandemic
Looking back at the dark times during the COVID-19 pandemic, The Des Moines Register’s Courtney Crowder reflects on a moment when it felt like light emerged within Mercy Greenley Medical Center in Ames.
As a patient was taken off a breathing treatment, the tune of the Beatles’ “Here Comes the Sun” played through the hospital speakers.
“It was this moment of elation,” recalls Crowder.
This conversation was originally featured on River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer. Caitlin Troutman produced this episode.