'The light emerging.' Reflecting on an uplifting moment in a hospital during the COVID pandemic

Iowa Public Radio | By Madeleine Willis,
Ben KiefferCaitlin Troutman
Published April 1, 2025 at 10:26 AM CDT
ICU nurse manager Julie Scebold speaks with her staff as they sit separated by plastic dividers in the ICU break room at Mary Greeley Medical Center in Ames, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020.
Zach Boyden-Holmes
/
Courtesy of The Des Moines Register
ICU nurse manager Julie Scebold speaks with her staff as they sit separated by plastic dividers in the ICU break room at Mary Greeley Medical Center in Ames, Iowa, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020.

Looking back at the dark times during the COVID-19 pandemic, The Des Moines Register’s Courtney Crowder reflects on a moment when it felt like light emerged within Mercy Greenley Medical Center in Ames.

As a patient was taken off a breathing treatment, the tune of the Beatles’ “Here Comes the Sun” played through the hospital speakers.

“It was this moment of elation,” recalls Crowder.

This conversation was originally featured on River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer. Caitlin Troutman produced this episode.
Madeleine Willis
Madeleine Willis is IPR's Production Assistant supporting the talk shows and The Sunny Side Project. Willis has experience in audio production, reporting, writing and editing stories and conversations. She's reported and produced conversations on womanhood, sports, and good news from across Iowa. Willis will receive her bachelors degree from the University of Iowa in May 2025.
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
