Bonus episode: The Caitlin Clark effect

Jan Jensen, associate head coach of the Iowa Women's Basketball team, first watched Caitlin Clark play when she was in the 6th grade. Nine years later, Clark has brought national attention to the Hawkeyes women's basketball team and quite possibly changing the world of women's sports.

On this bonus episode of Unsettled, host Charity Nebbe speaks with Jensen about Clark's rise. Then, Nebbe is joined by Jane Burns, author of the substack The Crossover and former Des Moines Register sports reporter, and Kathy Bresnahan, public speaker and author of The Miracle Season. The two discuss what makes Clark such a leader on the court.