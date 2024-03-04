© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Unsettled: What's Next for Womanhood
Bonus episode: The Caitlin Clark effect

By Charity Nebbe,
Danielle Gehr
Published March 4, 2024 at 5:57 PM CST
Caitlin Clark's abilities have captured national attention and brought new excitement to collegiate women's basketball. As she looks to the WNBA, what could her career mean for women's sports more broadly?

Jan Jensen, associate head coach of the Iowa Women's Basketball team, first watched Caitlin Clark play when she was in the 6th grade. Nine years later, Clark has brought national attention to the Hawkeyes women's basketball team and quite possibly changing the world of women's sports.

On this bonus episode of Unsettled, host Charity Nebbe speaks with Jensen about Clark's rise. Then, Nebbe is joined by Jane Burns, author of the substack The Crossover and former Des Moines Register sports reporter, and Kathy Bresnahan, public speaker and author of The Miracle Season. The two discuss what makes Clark such a leader on the court.

Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
