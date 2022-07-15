Astronomer analyzes breathtaking photos captured by Webb Telescope

On this episode of River to River, host Ben Keiffer speaks with Polk County Public Health Communications Officer Nola Aigner-Davis about the first confirmed Monkeypox case in the central Iowa county, the second case statewide, and how adequate sex education could help fight the outbreak. Then, OneIowa Program Coordinator Malycki Mañon-Sosa shares how the recent outbreak's association with the LGBTQ community could have harmful repercussions.

Later, Ben catches up with University of Iowa Professor of Physics and Astronomy Keri Hoadley after NASA released the first images from the $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope. The images have captured the attention of people around the world as they show the clearest images of galaxies far away to date. Hoadley describes what exactly people are seeing in these images and what this means for future advancements in space exploration.

Guests:

