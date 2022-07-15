© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Astronomer analyzes breathtaking photos captured by Webb Telescope

Published July 15, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

On this episode of River to River, host Ben Keiffer speaks with Polk County Public Health Communications Officer Nola Aigner-Davis about the first confirmed Monkeypox case in the central Iowa county, the second case statewide, and how adequate sex education could help fight the outbreak. Then, OneIowa Program Coordinator Malycki Mañon-Sosa shares how the recent outbreak's association with the LGBTQ community could have harmful repercussions.

Later, Ben catches up with University of Iowa Professor of Physics and Astronomy Keri Hoadley after NASA released the first images from the $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope. The images have captured the attention of people around the world as they show the clearest images of galaxies far away to date. Hoadley describes what exactly people are seeing in these images and what this means for future advancements in space exploration.

Guests:

  • Nola Aigner-Davis, communications officer, Polk County Public Health
  • Malycki Mañon-Sosa, program coordinator, OneIowa
  • Keri Hoadley, physics and astronomy professor, University of Iowa

Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
