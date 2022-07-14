© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Voters are moving away from Biden and Trump

Published July 14, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

According to recent data from the New York Times/Siena College polls, 64% of Democratic voters want a nominee other than Biden in 2024 and nearly half of GOP voters want a different nominee than Trump.

Polling shows Democrats don’t want President Joe Biden, as Republicans are moving away from former President Donald Trump. Political scientists Donna Hoffman and Jim McCormick join River to River host Ben Kieffer to unpack these latest numbers.

Plus, new information out of the January 6 committee about what Trump and those close to him knew ahead of the riot and how various far-right groups coordinated the attack. Experts also discuss the implications of Biden’s trip to the Middle East this week.

Guests

  • Donna Hoffman, professor of Political Science, University of Northern Iowa
  • Jim McCormick, professor of Political Science, Iowa State University

Tags

River to River Insurrection Joe BidenDonald TrumpPoliticsPolitics Day
Stay Connected
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Natalie Dunlap
Natalie Dunlap is a rising junior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and minoring in gender, women's & sexuality studies. She is from Iowa City and in her free time enjoys getting coffee and reading downtown with friends.
See stories by Natalie Dunlap
Related Content