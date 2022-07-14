Voters are moving away from Biden and Trump

Polling shows Democrats don’t want President Joe Biden, as Republicans are moving away from former President Donald Trump. Political scientists Donna Hoffman and Jim McCormick join River to River host Ben Kieffer to unpack these latest numbers.

Plus, new information out of the January 6 committee about what Trump and those close to him knew ahead of the riot and how various far-right groups coordinated the attack. Experts also discuss the implications of Biden’s trip to the Middle East this week.

Guests

