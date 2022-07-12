© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
Challenges in Iowa's housing market

Published July 12, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT
What the spike in mortgage rates means for buyers, sellers and low-income Iowans.

Over the last two years, the housing market has consisted of happy sellers and frustrated buyers, but a spike in mortgage rates presents a new shift. Ben Kieffer unpacks the current condition of housing this hour with Bryon Menke, president of Iowa Association of realtors, and jobs and economy reporter Tyler Jett.

Later in the hour, Anne Bacon of IMPACT and Bridgett Robinson of the Neighborhood Finance Corporation join to discuss how low-income Iowans are affected in the housing market and provide tips for people looking to buy and sell properties.

Guests

River to River HousingEconomics
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Natalie Dunlap
Natalie Dunlap is a rising junior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and minoring in gender, women's & sexuality studies. She is from Iowa City and in her free time enjoys getting coffee and reading downtown with friends.
See stories by Natalie Dunlap
