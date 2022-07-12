Challenges in Iowa's housing market

Over the last two years, the housing market has consisted of happy sellers and frustrated buyers, but a spike in mortgage rates presents a new shift. Ben Kieffer unpacks the current condition of housing this hour with Bryon Menke, president of Iowa Association of realtors, and jobs and economy reporter Tyler Jett.

Later in the hour, Anne Bacon of IMPACT and Bridgett Robinson of the Neighborhood Finance Corporation join to discuss how low-income Iowans are affected in the housing market and provide tips for people looking to buy and sell properties.

Guests

