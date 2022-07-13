Evading scammers online and elsewhere

As Iowans face financial scams, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Omaha Field Office Gene Kowel joins River to River host Ben Kieffer to share how the private and public sector falls prey to cybercrimes and best practices to stay safe in the digital arena.

Later in the hour, Chief of Staff for the Iowa Attorney General’s Office Lynn Hicks walks through a checklist consumers should use when hiring home improvement contractors, and how some Iowans have been targeted by solar energy panel scams. Iowa Insurance Commissioner Doug Ommen shares how the Iowa Fraud Fighters works to educate and protect elderly Iowans from investment and other types of fraud.

Guests

