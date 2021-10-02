© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa Book Club

Ray Young Bear takes readers on a journey of spirituality, self-discovery and survival

Published October 2, 2021 at 7:00 PM CDT
In this episode of the Talk of Iowa Book Club, Charity is joined by author Ray Young Bear for a conversation about his book, “Black Eagle Child: The Facepaint Narratives.” It’s a story about Edgar Bearchild, a young man on a journey of spirituality, self-discovery and survival.

Later on, expert readers Jim O'Loughlin, Morgan Bear and Alaska Reid provide insights on the novel.

Guests:

  • Ray Young Bear, author "Black Eagle Child"
  • Jim O'Loughlin, professor and chair, Department of Languages and Literatures, University of Northern Iowa
  • Morgan Bear, member of the Meskwaki Nation and academic advisor at Kirkwood Community College
  • Alaska Reid, singer-songwriter and musician

Tags

2021 Books & ReadingNative AmericanMeskwaki