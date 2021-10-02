Ray Young Bear takes readers on a journey of spirituality, self-discovery and survival
In this episode of the Talk of Iowa Book Club, Charity is joined by author Ray Young Bear for a conversation about his book, “Black Eagle Child: The Facepaint Narratives.” It’s a story about Edgar Bearchild, a young man on a journey of spirituality, self-discovery and survival.
Later on, expert readers Jim O'Loughlin, Morgan Bear and Alaska Reid provide insights on the novel.
Guests:
- Ray Young Bear, author "Black Eagle Child"
- Jim O'Loughlin, professor and chair, Department of Languages and Literatures, University of Northern Iowa
- Morgan Bear, member of the Meskwaki Nation and academic advisor at Kirkwood Community College
- Alaska Reid, singer-songwriter and musician