Talk of Iowa Book Club
Weekly
We love to read! We know many of you do too. That’s why we created a book club at Iowa Public Radio. Hear about the themes, characters and big picture questions raised by the titles on our reading list. Get a copy of the books, find a comfortable chair, and read or re-read with us.
Latest Episodes
Host Charity Nebbe discusses "Thomas and Beulah" with former U.S. Poet Laureate Rita Dove and expert readers for this April meeting of the Talk of Iowa Book Club.
Host Charity Nebbe talks with medical anthropologist and Iowa Native Emily Mendenhall about her new book Unmasked: COVID, Community and the Case of Okoboji.
Charity Nebbe talks with Emily Spencer (now known as E. Yetunde Ahn,) about her award-winning poetry collection "East Walnut Hills."
Host Charity Nebbe talks with memoirist Melissa Febos about her new book, Body Work: The Radical Power of Personal Narrative
Host Charity Nebbe discusses "Cross to Safety," with expert readers.
Lee Cole's debut novel Groundskeeping explores the political, socioeconomic and educational divisions that we're all too familiar with. But, Cole says he hopes readers realize we have more in common than we think.
Charity Nebbe and a panel of expert readers discuss John Irving's The Cider House Rules.
Host Charity Nebbe and expert readers discuss Octavia Butler's "Kindred."
A complicated Chinese American family, a small Wisconsin city and a crisis that's been building for yearsAuthor Lan Samantha Chang talks about her new novel "The Family Chao."
Charity Nebbe talks with author Ben Goldfarb about his book "Eager: The Surprising, Secret Life of Beavers and Why They Matter."