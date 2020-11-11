© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa Book Club
Weekly
Hosted by Charity Nebbe

We love to read! We know many of you do too. That’s why we created a book club at Iowa Public Radio. Hear about the themes, characters and big picture questions raised by the titles on our reading list. Get a copy of the books, find a comfortable chair, and read or re-read with us.

The Talk of Iowa Book Club podcast is sponsored by Western Home Communities and Cultivating Compassion: The Dr. Deming Foundation.

