Social Media Posts Help Police Nab Suspect

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with advice for fugitives; do not use social media while hiding. Fairfield, Maine, police were looking for a man, and then they say he posted on Snapchat that he was home. The Morning Sentinal reports his friends told police. Police were in the home when he sent another message that he was hiding in a cabinet - again, friends told police. Snapchat messages famously disappear after you send them. But remember, people do recall what you say. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.