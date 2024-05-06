© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Scientists study the mysteries of bird migration in the mountains of Los Angeles

By Jonaki Mehta,
Christopher IntagliataAilsa Chang
Published May 6, 2024 at 4:49 PM CDT

Every spring, a remarkable sight unfolds in the San Gabriel Mountains north of Los Angeles, as thousands of songbirds fly north.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Tags
NPR NewsScience News
Jonaki Mehta
Jonaki Mehta is a producer for All Things Considered. Before ATC, she worked at Neon Hum Media where she produced a documentary series and talk show. Prior to that, Mehta was a producer at Member station KPCC and director/associate producer at Marketplace Morning Report, where she helped shape the morning's business news.
Christopher Intagliata
Christopher Intagliata is an editor at All Things Considered, where he writes news and edits interviews with politicians, musicians, restaurant owners, scientists and many of the other voices heard on the air.
Ailsa Chang
Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist who hosts All Things Considered along with Ari Shapiro, Audie Cornish, and Mary Louise Kelly. She landed in public radio after practicing law for a few years.
See stories by Ailsa Chang