2024 Met Gala Red Carpet: Looks we love

Published May 6, 2024 at 5:54 PM CDT
Bad Bunny and Zendaya
Angela Weiss
/
AFP via Getty Images
Monday is the Met Gala, a.k.a. fashion's biggest night, when superstars from across the celebrity stratosphere throng to New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art to fete fashion – and each other.

This year's glitzy gala hosts are Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth; the price of a single ticket to the evening is a reported (and eye-watering) $75,000. The guest list is always kept secret — and there's a no-phones policy once guests step inside the Met's doors — but past attendees include multi-hyphenate stars like Beyonce, Rihanna and Kim Kardashian.

The gala raises funds for the Met Museum's Costume Institute. Unlike the rest of the Met's curatorial areas, the fashion department must pay for itself — and last year, the gala raised some$22 million.

Gigi Hadid.
Theo Wargo / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
/
The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
Actress Gwendoline Christie.
Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Gustav Magnar Witzoe.
Theo Wargo / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
/
The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
Each year's soiree heralds the opening of a new exhibition at the Costume Institute; this year's display is called"Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion." It features about 250 pieces from the Met's permanent collection, including garments by Givenchy, Dior and Schiaparelli.

Here are some of the red carpet outfits from tonight:

Copyright 2024 NPR

Singer and actress Jennifer Lopez.
Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Zendaya.
Theo Wargo / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
/
The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
Actor Chris Hemsworth and his wife Spanish model and actress Elsa Pataky.
Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Mindy Kaling.
Theo Wargo / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
/
The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
President of Jujamcyn Theaters, Jordan Roth.
Theo Wargo / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
/
The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
T.V. personality and actress La La Anthony.
Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Taylor Russell.
Theo Wargo / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
/
The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
Maleah Joi Moon.
Theo Wargo / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
/
The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
Bad Bunny.
Theo Wargo / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
/
The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
Wisdom Kay.
Theo Wargo / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
/
The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
Bobby Digi Olisa and Laurie Cumbo.
Theo Wargo / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
/
The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
Rebecca Ferguson.
Theo Wargo / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
/
The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
Model Ashley Graham.
Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Lea Michele.
Theo Wargo / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
/
The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
Lily James.
Theo Wargo / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
/
The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
Alton Mason.
Theo Wargo / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
/
The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
Social media personality Emma Chamberlain.
Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
